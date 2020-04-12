Meet Adewumi Adeyanju; CEO, Biesloaded.ng

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular Nigerian blogger, Adewumi Adeyanju has earned himself a comfortable spot on the Nigerian entertainment scene with his knack for entertainment blogging.

The Ilesa born blog whiz who is the last child of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ayoade Adewumi attended Funto international academy for his primary education and proceeded to Pre-Varsity Education Centre, Ilesa for his secondary education where he finished his O’levels.

In 2011, he was admitted into the pre-degree programme at the University of Ilorin. Upon the completion of the programme he was offered a provisional admission to study Pure and Applied Physics at the Institution.

In 2013, he co-founded the website; Biesloaded, an entertainment website, with a friend; Ojimi Ayomide. The website has since been a tool of publicity through which upcoming artistes have been shot to limelight as well as a fountain that has quenched the news-thirst of numerous, diverse internet surfers over the years.

The success and wide-reach of his blogging venture facilitated his partnership deal with street rap rave, Zlatan, as part of the musician’s publicity team.

READ ALSO:

At 27, Adeyanju, otherwise known as Biesloaded has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment scene as ‘blogger blogger’.

With his rapport with fellow top bloggers and established connections in the music industry, the sky is the starting point for this young, hard working entrepreneur.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: