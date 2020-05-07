Berbatov names ‘intimidating’ ex-Man United duo he hated training with

Kindly Share This Story:

Dimitar Berbatov says Wes Brown and Nemanja Vidic used to “kick” him around on the training pitch during their days together at Man Utd.

The ex-Bulgaria international signed for Manchester United in 2008 from Tottenham for a reported £30.75m fee.

Berbatov went on to score 56 goals in 149 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit before eventually leaving for Fulham in 2012.

And Berbatov has picked out Brown and Vidic as the two players he hated playing against in training during his time at Man Utd.

“The players around me were giants,” the Bulgarian told MUTV.

“At times it can be intimidating. If you cannot hold your ground – in training and in the dressing room – then that is not a good thing.

“You need to know how to defend yourself in training. Sometimes Wes [Brown] would kick me around and I’d say, ‘what the f*** Wes?’

“Vida was kicking everyone around! He would stand his ground like, ‘I don’t care who you are, you get kicked’.

“I didn’t want to play against him. I said, ‘Brother, can you be easier here?’ No chance! It was hard, but it was a great time.”

Football 365

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: