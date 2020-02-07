Berbatov explains how ‘impressive’ Ighalo will fit in at Man United

Kindly Share This Story:

Dimitar Berbatov claims Odion Ighalo’s proven track record makes him a valuable addition to Manchester United this season.

The Nigerian arrived on deadline day from Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season.

And while Berbatov admits he was surprised by the move he thinks Ighalo’s goalscoring record in the Premier League 16 goals in 55 Premier League games will help United in their push for the top four.

“Manchester United needed to sign a striker but I was still surprised when they brought in Odion Ighalo on loan,” he told Betfair.

“I think it’s a good move for United because Ighalo has played in the Premier League, and did well with Watford, so he will know what to expect.

“He’s scored plenty of goals in China and his record for Nigeria is impressive too. I want to see him play as soon as possible because I’m curious to see how he will fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

“Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both like to cut in from the left so United have arguably lacked a natural number nine this season. That’s what Ighalo should give them and I will be interested to see how they play with him in the side.”

