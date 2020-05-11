Ayade orders another 120 Almajiris back to destination

Kindly Share This Story:

…the influx is alarming, they want to enter C’River at all cost -Idiege

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Cross River Governor, Prof Ben Ayade at the weekend ordered another set of 120 Almajiri’s who tried to sneak into the state through Gakem back to their destination.

Vanguard learned that this is the third batch of Almajiris in a row to be ordered back to their destination in the space of one week ,the latest being Sunday midnight.

The “intruders” who tried to sneak into the state through Gakem in Bekwarra LGA, a border town between Cross River and Benue state were packed in two trucks before they were intercepted by a joint team of COVID-19.

Vanguard gathered that the number of Almajiris attempting to enter Cross River State was alarming especially at midnight ignoring the ban on interstate movement and lockdown order from Federal government.

Commissioner for Youths & Skill Acquisition, Hon Signor Idiege who led the team, turned back the two trucks carrying more than 120 young boys and girls, with mature men who had no luggage with them.

Idiege who lauded Gov Ayade’s visionary leadership said the governor’s foresight and support of the people made the success story of Cross River possible adding that the influx was disturbing as the numbers increase daily.

He said: “From day one, measures have been put in place including a permanent lockdown of borders amongst others by Gov Ayade and this has kept the deadly virus out of the state because the virus does not move or travel,but carried by people.

“Our efforts and the support from Gov.Ayade as well as that of the people has helped in this fight and it has equally helped in curtailing the influx of Almajiris and other intruders who have refused to obey the lockdown order especially as it concerns inter-state movement.

“I want to thank the Police, Civil Defence, Peace Corps, Vigilante groups as well as the Youths from various communities for their Commitments in this fight,it is not yet over until it is over,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: