By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has ordered the dethronement and de-certification of the Obol Etim Ayomobi, Obol Lopon of Nko, Etim Ayomobi, in Yakurr and the Clan Head of Oyadama, Ovarr Vincent Erena, in Obubra Local Government Areas with immediate effect.

This was after a security meeting the governor held with security chiefs, following the crisis that erupted over a land dispute between the two communities from Yakuur and Obubra local governments.

The sack and de-certification was made known on Tuesday in a press release by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Linus Obogo.

According to release, the dethronement and de-certification of the two monarchs and all other traditional rulers in the two warring communities was as a result of the intractable communal clashes.

Vanguard gathered that both Nko and Oyadama communities have been at war over a piece of land which its ownership has now been revoked and taken over by Cross River state government for overriding public interest.

“The ownership of the disputed land has been revoked and taken over by the state government for overriding public interest.

“Additionally, government has ordered the sustenance of army operation in Nko community until those behind the shooting of the six military personnel are produced or fished out.

