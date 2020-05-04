Anambra community rejects kinsman as FCC Rep

Kindly Share This Story:

The People of Okuzu in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State have protested against the proposed appointment of Rev. Uche Ibeabuchi as representative of Anambra State at the Federal Character Commission, FCC.

In a petition to the Senate President of Nigeria signed by Ichie Obinugwu, Chief Edwin Obiabumuo, Ichie Oshimili, Chief Basil Okeke, and Ichue Onododike, Chief Obi Anachuna, the community said the Rev. Ibeabuchi is not fit to represent them in view of the criminal charges levied against him.

In three other petitions by Oba Patriotic Union, Okuzu Leaders of Thought and Oba Women Patriotic Union, they also described Rev Ibeabuchi as high-handed fellow, who forcefully sold community lands and converted proceeds to his personal use.

The statement partly read, “We write to protest the proposed appointment of REV. Uche Ibeabuchi as representative of Anambra State at the Federal Character Commission.

“Rev. Uche Ibeabuchi is highhanded, he has forcefully sold community Lands and converted proceeds to his personal use. He has exhibited at various times that he lacks the communal interest of the Anambra people.

“Currently pending at the Federal High Court in charge No: FHC/AWK/C2/177/2018 and FHC/AWK/C103/2018 is an indictment of fraud, Cultism and criminal conspiracies against the nominee Rev .Uche Ibeabuchi which he is yet to be discharged of.

“In view of the criminal charges and his character indictment in the pending matter, it is our collective decision that Rev. Uche Ibeabuchi is not a fit and proper person to represent us.

“We therefore oppose his nomination and confirmation and hereby request for the appointment of a competent person and sound character to represent the State at the Federal Character Commission.”

Oba Patriotic Union petition was signed by Chika Ofordile, on behalf of its Secretary, that of Okuzu Leaders of Thought was signed by its Chairman, Chief Edwin Obiabumuo and Secretary, Rev. Canon Wilfred Chukwuma, while Oba Women Patritc Union own was signed by its President General, Chief Same Janet Okeke and the Secretary General, Ngozi Onwuka.

However, Rev. Ibaebuchi dismissed the allegations as coming from jealous and envious people who are not happy with that God has lifted him through President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination for appointment in Federal Character Commission.

This is home fight, they are envious that God has elevated me. One man feels that he should be the only rich person so that we will be prostrating for them, is just a political disagreement I have with him and vowed to me that he will deal with me.

“Am not a land grabber, I have never sold one or supported anyone in selling people’s land, and beating people including women, am a peace maker and therefore urge anybody who has anything against me to come forward for peace, my door is always open.”

On the fraud case in court he said the cheque in question is with the Department if State Services, DSS, and he never signed or cashed the cheque and the matter has been trashed out.

