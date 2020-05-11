Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Monday, eulogised leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti on his 94th birthday.

Governor Akeredolu made the eulogy in a message to Fasoranti on the occasion of his 94th birthday.

The governor was accompanied to Pa Fasoranti’s residence by the chairman of APC in Ondo State, Mr. Ade Adetimehin; Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Multilateral and Intergovernmental Relations, Mrs. Bunmi Ademosu.

Akeredolu in eulogising Fasoranti, said: “You are not just a Yoruba leader; your wisdom, high moral values and candour are such impeccable virtues every human society desires as beacons to make progress.

“Your unwavering faith in our revered race, the Yoruba, your commitment to service; the untainted records of discipline, hard work and steadfastness are enthralling enough to serve collectively, as a resource pool to all.

“This is a day of many reflections; a day of sobriety for many, for obvious reasons, but to others, a day worth praying for and celebrating in an unusual manner that would resonate the loud quest of many for your strong and uncommon faith in God.

“At 94, we all require your faith and wisdom; we need your services more than yesteryears, not only in Yorubaland, but in Nigeria at large. You are adorably enigmatic.”

