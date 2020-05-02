Aguero: Players scared about Premier League return

Players are scared about the prospect of returning to action amid the coronavirus pandemic, says Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.
The Premier League is hoping to resume the season on 8 June, which would require players to be be back in full training by 18 May.
Top-flight clubs met on Friday to discuss options for the restart.
“The majorityof players are scared because they have children and families,” said 31-year-old Aguero.
Speaking to Argentine TV station El Chiringuito, the Argentina international Aguero added: “I’m scared, but I’m with my girlfriend here and I’m not going to be in contact with other people.
I’m locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend. “They’re saying that there are people that have it and don’t have any symptoms but still infect you.
That’s why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don’t even know.”
The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March because of coronavirus but all clubs remain committed to playing this season’s 92 remaining fixtures.