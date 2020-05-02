Aguero: Players scared about Premier League return

On 3:37 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Lockdown, Sergio Aguero,
Aguero

Players are scared about the prospect of returning to action amid the coronavirus pandemic, says Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

The Premier League is hoping to resume the season on 8 June, which would require players to be be back in full training by 18 May.

ALSO READ: Premier League re-states commitment to finish season

Top-flight clubs met on Friday to discuss options for the restart.

“The majorityof players are scared because they have children and families,” said 31-year-old Aguero.

Speaking to Argentine TV station El Chiringuito, the Argentina international Aguero added: “I’m scared, but I’m with my girlfriend here and I’m not going to be in contact with other people.

ALSO READ: Survey: Half of German ladies worried about contracting virus at hairdressing salon

I’m locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend. “They’re saying that there are people that have it and don’t have any symptoms but still infect you.

That’s why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don’t even know.”

The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March because of coronavirus but all clubs remain committed to playing this season’s 92 remaining fixtures.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!