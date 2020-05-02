Aguero: Players scared about Premier League return

Kindly Share This Story:

Players are scared about the prospect of returning to action amid the coronavirus pandemic, says Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

The Premier League is hoping to resume the season on 8 June, which would require players to be be back in full training by 18 May.

Top-flight clubs met on Friday to discuss options for the restart.

“The majorityof players are scared because they have children and families,” said 31-year-old Aguero.

Speaking to Argentine TV station El Chiringuito, the Argentina international Aguero added: “I’m scared, but I’m with my girlfriend here and I’m not going to be in contact with other people.

I’m locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend. “They’re saying that there are people that have it and don’t have any symptoms but still infect you.

That’s why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don’t even know.”

The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March because of coronavirus but all clubs remain committed to playing this season’s 92 remaining fixtures.

