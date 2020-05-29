Again, Twitter flags Trump tweet, says it’s ‘glorifying violence’

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Twitter on Friday flagged a post by US President Donald Trump on the unrest in Minneapolis as ‘glorifying violence’, saying the tweet violated its rules but would not be removed.
“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” the social media giant said.
