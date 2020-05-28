Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Disturbed by bandits attack on Sokoto communities on Wednesday, the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has urged the Federal Government to deploy troops to Sokoto.

The Forum charged the Federal, State governments and security agents to close ranks, stressing that they should come up with adequate security measures to protect the citizenry.

The forum said on Thursday that reports on increasing deadly attacks on some communities in Sokoto by armed bandits,were disturbing.

In a statement signed by Emmanuel Yawe, the National Publicity Secretary of the forum , ACF said the most recent reports indicated that on Wednesday, the bandits attacked Garki, Kutuma and Kazuri villages under Sabon Birni Local Government Area .

“Other places under attack include Faji, Lanjega, Kadaye, Marakwa and Garin Ahmadu.”

READ ALSO:

“The reports said over 60 people were killed while others were injured and rushed to the hospital. Hundreds of those who survived are reported to have fled their homes for safety.”

“The Forum is disturbed by this wanton destruction of life and property of innocent, law abiding citizens in Northern Nigeria.”

“The Forum condoles with those who lost their loved ones, the wounded and those who have been displaced. We also sympathise with the Sokoto government over the loss of her citizens.”

“The Forum calls on both the Federal, State governments and security agents to close ranks and come up with adequate security measures to protect the citizenry.”

ACF observed that for quite some time, Sokoto had remained a relatively peaceful state surrounded by massive killings in Zamfara and Katsina.

“The Federal Government must hasten to deploy massive security assistance to Sokoto as it has done to the other states,” they said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: