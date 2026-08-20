Terrorists planning to attack Sokoto tertiary institutions – DSS

DSS

By Musa Ubandawaki, SOKOTO

The Department of State Services, DSS, Sokoto State Command, has issued a stark security warning over intelligence indicating plans by terrorists and bandit groups to attack tertiary institutions across the state, raising fears of possible abductions of students, lecturers, staff and their family members.

The warning, contained in a letter dated July 18, 2026, addressed to the Sokoto State Government and signed on behalf of the State Director of Security, B. Abdulaziz, said intelligence available to the Service pointed to a dangerous tactical shift by criminal elements from primary and secondary schools to universities and other tertiary institutions.

The DSS, in the security alert titled “Planned Attack on Tertiary Institutions by Terrorist and Bandit Gangs,” warned that the emerging threat could have devastating consequences for the education sector if urgent preventive measures were not taken.

The Service said the criminal groups appeared to be changing their operational focus after previously targeting vulnerable primary and secondary schools, with tertiary institutions now emerging as potential targets because of the concentration of students, academic and non-academic staff and their relatives.

According to the DSS, the alleged plot was not merely aimed at kidnapping individuals, but could form part of a broader strategy to cripple educational activities, create widespread fear and undermine confidence in government’s ability to protect citizens and public institutions.

The Service further warned that any successful attack on tertiary institutions could inflict serious damage on Nigeria’s image, particularly before the international community, while deepening the climate of insecurity already affecting educational activities in parts of the country.

The DSS therefore called for an immediate upgrade of security architecture around tertiary institutions across Sokoto State, stressing the need for proactive measures rather than waiting for criminal elements to strike before responding.

The Command disclosed that it had already alerted relevant security and response agencies to the emerging threat and urged them to deploy appropriate countermeasures capable of preventing the planned attacks and protecting students, staff and critical educational infrastructure.

The security agency also called on the Sokoto State Government to treat the warning with the seriousness it deserves and take urgent, decisive and coordinated action to strengthen security around universities and other tertiary institutions across the state.

The latest alert comes amid persistent security challenges in parts of northern Nigeria, where terrorists and bandit groups have continued to exploit vulnerable communities and institutions, particularly in areas where security coverage remains inadequate.

The warning has consequently placed tertiary institutions across Sokoto State on heightened security consciousness, with stakeholders expected to strengthen surveillance, access control, intelligence gathering and rapid-response mechanisms to prevent the state’s educational institutions from becoming the next theatre of terrorist and bandit operations.