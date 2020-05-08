8 African Countries to attend swimming Competition to honour Aisha Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

As Int’l Women Group lauds First Lady for her Palliative to Women

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

No fewer than eight African countries will be coming to Nigeria to honor the First Lady, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari at the International Swimming Championship & Awards later this year.

The swimming championship being organized by the Women Championship & Awards International is put in place in recognition of the achievement of the First Lady in championing the course of vulnerable women in the country.

Already, the group has commended Dr. Aisha Buhari on her various support programmes and initiatives for less-privileged women, and her special attention to the plight of the citizens during this global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Country Director, Women Affairs of the organisation, Dr. Hajara Salim, who spoke to journalists alongside some members of the executive in Abuja, showered encomium on the First Lady for the various items and equipment donated and distributed to states across the country to ease the challenge faced by most vulnerable women in local communities.

She said that the donations made through Dr. Hajo Sani, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Office of the First Lady, were commendable.

She further said that the palliative and economic support project was aimed at women’s development and empowerment across the country.

According to her, “The flag-off of the special women training on income-generating activities was considered a special initiative that will play prominently in the future of many Nigerian children.”

Dr. Salim thanked the First Lady for the empowerment of over 2000 women in Adamawa State as well as alleviating poverty amongst thousands of young ladies.

Also speaking, an Executive Member of the Organisation, Lady Zainab Mohammed thanked the First Lady for her astute commitment and support towards the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

She said, “We honour you, we appreciate you, you are our hero, the pride of Nigerian and African women.”

The Women group said, “in view of the numerous achievements and success-record of the First Lady, the organisation, in collaboration with Nigeria Aquatics Federation, has endorsed an International Swimming Championship & Awards in honour of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu and Governors Wives.

The event, which will be attended by Eight African Countries, is slated to be staged in Nigeria later this year.”

