75-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 complications in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State government has recorded second COVID-19 death.

The patient, a 75- year old woman, was the last COVID-19 index case recorded in the state, who had been hospitalised in one of the tertiary hospitals in the state before the disease was detected in her.

The health commissioner, Yaya-Kolade while confirming the demise of the 75-year-old, had earlier told newsmen in one of her briefings that the woman was in a critical condition and was hospitalised in a tertiary hospital in Ekiti.

With this death, Ekiti has total number of recorded deaths from COVID-19 complications now two, having earlier lost a 29-year old pregnant woman, who sneaked into Ekiti from Lagos in a similar circumstance.

This death was confirmed on Thursday in Ado Ekiti on Ekiti State’s website.

The update said, ”We can confirm that one of the samples sent to the NCDC accredited laboratory for testing returned positive of the COVID-19 virus infection.

”The new positive case, a 75-year-old female, has died from complications of the virus.

”As at 3:30 pm on May 21, there are five active cases of COVID-19 in Ekiti State.

”That brings us to a total of five active, 13 discharged and two death cases,” the government said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

