197 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, others arrested in Kano

The Kano State Police Command on Friday says it has arrested no fewer than One Hundred and Ninety-Seven (197) suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and others for various criminal offences in the state.

The Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who made this known on Friday said the suspects were arrested within the period of March to date.

DSP Haruna while giving the breakdown of the arrest said 12 suspects were arrested for Armed Robbery, Five (5) for Kidnapping, Ten (10) Fraudsters and One Hundred and Fifteen (115) Thugs were arrested.

He said others include, Seven (7) Motor Vehicles/Tricycles Thieves and Four (4) Drugs Dealers who were arrested accordingly.

According to him, “Four (4) Motor Vehicles, Two (2) Tricycles, Seven (7) Motorcycles and Two (2) Bicycles were recovered from the seven thieves while the Four (4) Drugs Dealers were arrested with One Hundred and Sixty Two (162) Parcels of Dried Leaves Suspected to be Indian Hemp valued Eight Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira (N810,00.00) and Eleven (11) Cartons of Codeine Expectorant valued Nine Hundred and Thirty-Five Thousand Naira (N935,000.00) were recovered.

“Other items recovered include Forty-Five (45) GSM Handsets, Six (6) Assorted Arms including; One (1) AK 47 Rifle with Thirty (30) Rounds of live Ammunitions, Two (2) Pump Action Guns with Three Hundred and Twenty One (321) Live Cartridges, One (1) Double Barrel Gun with Sixty Six (66) Pellets Live Ammunitions and Two (2) locally made Guns.

“Similarly, we recovered One Hundred and Thirty-Two (132) Knives, Twenty Seven (27) Machetes and Twenty Eight (28) Clubs (Gora) were recovered.

“As for the One Hundred and Fifteen (115) Thugs (‘Yan-Daba), they were arrested after intelligence-led raids were conducted within the State where a large number of weapons and illicit drugs were recovered. All suspects were charged to court for prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Habu A. Sani, remained grateful to the good people of Kano State for their cooperation in driving Community Policing further to the grass root, thereby making Kano peaceful and a shining example among others. He urged everyone to Stay Home and Stay Safe,” the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Haruna however stated.

