14 OML 42 host communities call NPDC to manage facility

…Say Neconde/Amt Jv must quit

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

14 host communities of Oil Mining Lease 42, OML, have called on Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, to manage the asset, saying that the current operators, Neconde/AMT JV should quit the facilities .

A letter addressed to President of the federal republic of Nigeria and signed by leaders of the various communities further vowed to resist any move against their position, insisting that the current operators of the asset must quit the facilities

“NPDC Management should manage the Assets of OML-42 till further notice for any other competent, reliable and human – oriented operator comes.

Your Excellency, Sir, from the above facts adduced amongst others the entire OML- 42 Communities have irrevocably declared that NECONDE/AMT JV must LEAVE OUR LAND NOW, and we are prepared to die with the last drop of our BLOOD if any resistance or counter force to suppress us in our fathers’ land.”, the communities said.

“This demand is unconditionally expedient to save our continuous existence in our father’s land based on the following reasons, amongst others. We are dying in silence despite our outcry to concerned authorities caused by the said accused operators without solutions.”, they added.

It would be recalled that the communities last year shut down flow stations operated by the company , making the nation to lose over 80,000 barrels of crude. Among other things they alleged that the company failed to honour agreements reached with them.

In their latest letter to the President the communities reechoed the alleged failure of the current operator of the oil facilities to comply with various agreement reached at peace deals struck in various meetings unpaid debts without any solution putting our lives on Death-roll even throughout COVID-19 till date since their arrival in 2012.

Those who signed include Comrades Eyiangho Felix, Stephen Atikan, Chief Aribogha Johnny,Mr , Godwin Akori, Austin Onuyesan, Tuoyo Megbeyiteren , Chief Samson Oyimi, Deacn Wilfred Ikika .

Others are Mr Kingsley Oturubo, Mr Victor Sokoto , Hon Powede Uyadonghan , Comrade Jackson Timiyan , Oluba Isaac, Oluba Gabriel,

Mr Daniel Edede, Johnny Ebiye, Akasa Isaac, Goodluck Ekpebede, Victor Tonlagha, Chief Peter Bubor . They also include Hon Tete Augustine, Harrisn Edema , Billy Ekele , Omawumi Atsele, Deacon Clement Tekedor, Dekawei Akasa.

The communities are Eweregbene, Kantu, Odidi, Omadino, Ajuju others are Okerenkoko,Kokodiagbene, Akpata-Gbegbe, Ekpemu , Batan, Egwa, Egbokodo, Omamuminogho, Egwa II .

