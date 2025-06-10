Give us full employment, say OML 42 host community workers

TWENTY-THREE Host Community Workers in OML 42 Jones Creek NEPL, JPMT, IMPAC, NECONDE, and AMARANTA field operation workers are demanding immediate full employment of their workers in the company to avert the shutdown of the 50,000 bbd oil production firm.

The OML 42 Jones Creek Host Community Workers stated this, yesterday, in a statement by the Chairman, Johnbull Tortor, on behalf of the other workers.

The workers are calling on the NNPCL GCEO, Bayo Ojulari to intervene by urging the management of OML 42 (NEPL, JPMT, IMPAC, NECONDE, and AMARANTA) to address their grievances, which include regularization and fair compensation of the Host Community Workers among other industrial-related issues.

The workers’ statement read in part: “We, the host community workers in OML 42 Jones Creek field operation, wish to bring to the attention of the new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL and the general public the urgent need for the management of NEPL, JPMT, IMPAC, NECONDE, and AMARANTA to regularise our employment and review our salaries in line with industry standards.

“Since July 2017, we have served as production operators and technicians, contributing to the successful production of over 50,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD). Despite our dedication and expertise, OML 42 management has consistently failed to recognise our contributions through proper employment regularisation.”

and fair salary adjustments. Instead, after eight years of committed service, they are attempting to demote us to casual worker status under the guise of ‘support staff,’ disregarding the experience we have gained over the years.

“We, therefore, call on the state and federal governments to intervene immediately and compel the management of OML 42 (NEPL, JPMT, IMPAC, NECONDE, and AMARANTA) to address our grievances.

Should our demands for regularization and fair compensation continue to be ignored, we will have no choice but to shut down production at OML 42 without further notice,” they stated.