12 die in Kwara, Kano auto crashes

By Bashir Bello

Twelve people lost their lives in two different accidents, which occurred at Lumoh village along Olooru/Bode Sadu Road, Kwara State and Rimin Gata in Ungoggo Local Government Area of Kano State, yesterday.

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Sector Commander in Kwara State, Mr Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the death of seven persons, yesterday, in an accident at Lumoh village along the Olooru/Bode Sadu road.

According to Owoade, the accident, which occurred in the early hours of yesterday, involved two vehicles: a commercial DAF tanker and a Toyota Corolla car.

He said seven people were involved in the crash, adding that all of them lost their lives.

He said: “Early today (yesterday) we got a report that there had been a road crash at the Bode Sadu/Oloru axis, at a village called Lumoh.

“Our officers at the Olooru unit command were there early, it was a fatal crash involving two vehicles, a DAF Tanker and a Toyota Corolla car, and seven persons were involved.

“Sadly all seven people involved lost their lives. There were four males and three females involved in the crash. The cause of the crash was as a result of speed limit violation and loss of concentration by the drivers.

“The corpses have been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital mortuary.

5 passengers in Kano

Also yesterday, five persons lost their lives in another accident in Rimin Gata in Ungoggo Local Government Area of Kano State.

It was gathered that the accident was between a tipper Farkas with number plate QF 435NSH and Golf car with number plate: KMC 828ZV involving 10 passengers.

The Kano State Fire Service Public Relations Officer, Saidu Muhammad, who confirmed the death of five of the passengers, said five others, who sustained various degree of injuries, were rushed to the hospital.

According to him, “We received a rescue call from Rimin Gata Ungoggo Local Government Area at 07:18 am through Malam Usman Aminu Iguda.

“We sent our rescue team and found that it was an accident between a tipper Farkas with number plate QF 435NSH and Golf car with number plate KMC 828ZV.”

Vanguard

