Zamfara auto crash kills 10, injures 45

The Police Command in Zamfara State has confirmed the death of 10 passengers in a road traffic accident along Kasuwar Daji-Gusau road in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, who disclosed this, yesterday, said 45 other passengers sustained injuries in the accident that occurred on Saturday night.

He said: “With all sadness and sorrow, the Zamfara police command wishes to announce the death of 10 passengers following their involvement in a fatal motor vehicle accident along Kasuwar Daji-Gusau Road.

“On April 18, 2020 at about 2100hours, a trailer vehicle conveying passengers and goods from Kasuwar Daji market was involved in a fatal accident.

“The incident resulted in the death of 10 passengers on the spot, while 45 others sustained various degrees of injuries.”

According to him, corpses of the passengers have been deposited at the mortuary of Federal Medical Center, Gusau, while those injured are receiving treatment.

