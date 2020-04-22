Yari to FG: Relax COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos, FCT

Kindly Share This Story:

…Warns against further freeze on economic activities

…Condoles with Buhari over Abba Kyari’s death

By Chris Ochayi

The immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Abdul Aziz Yari, has called on the Federal Government to relax the total lockdown order ongoing in Lagos, Ogun States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, aimed to curb spread of the dreaded coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, saying the measure has recorded significant achievements.

Dr. Yari, noted that step taken by the Federal Government so far, served significantly to slow the spread of the pandemic, hence making the call to ease the lockdown imperative.

The former governor observed in the statement issued by his media aide, Mayowa Oluwabiyi, in Abuja, yesterday that “Further freeze on economic activities will be counterproductive as the instinct to survive for many of the people who are basically poor will frustrate compliance.

Dr. Yari believed that such a development could undermine the gains already made.

He therefore suggested that instead of continued lockdown, the face-mask should be made compulsory as people return to work as well as social distancing, hand washing and aggressive use of hand sanitizers should also be mandatory.

Dr. Yari, however, hailed the recent broadcast of the President, Muhammadu Buhari to the nation as “Being quite reassuring as it touched on the fundamentals, noting too that it was impossible for the president to address every issue in a single broadcast.”

He said, ‘The most important thing is that delegated officials are delivering on their mandate very well.

“ I am happy the president offered to increase the number of people than can benefit from the Conditional Cash Transfer programme by another one million individuals.

“Given our population that is quite small but again it is a question of capacity, Nigeria does not have the capacity to undertake catering to everyone at this point. Right now, it is best for us to be a lot more understanding.”

On the rise in the number of COVID 19 cases in Nigeria, the ex-governor said “People should not be alarmed as this is only a reflection of the high volume of test that is being carried out across the country.

“The number of infected people is relatively small and it is not expected to become outrageous as being experienced in other parts of the world. We seem very well on top of the situation…God is truly with Nigeria.”

On the individual disposition of states as to how best to handle the pandemic, Yari cautions against entirely solo approach but rather a coordinated action for more effective result that will benefit the entire country with minimal room for resurgence,

Dr. Yari prays for the repose of the soul of former Chief of Staff to the President, late Abba Aba Kyari, being the most notable casualty of the Corona virus pandemic in Nigeria.

He prays that God will grant President Muhammadu Buhari and his family the fortitude to bear the loss, while advising further that everyone should take responsibility and observe all the prescribed measures by the government.

Yari noted that this is the time for people who are better off to show love and support to the less privileged by sharing especially food items and medicines with the less privileged where required.

