WSCIJ begins ‘COVID-19 reality check project’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to ensure the Coronavirus pandemic and its impact gets well-reported, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, WSCIJ, has started the ‘COVID-19 Reality Check project.

The Executive Director WSCIJ, Motunrayo Alaka disclosed that the ‘COVID-19 Reality Check project’ was initiated to examine government interventions and promises in relation to the realities on the ground in terms of social welfare, water and sanitation, economics, security, food availability and accessibility, education, electric power supply, and more.

According to her, “The WSCIJ and its partner, the MacArthur Foundation, will support reporters from various media organisations to better report such stories and point out gaps.

The WSCIJ team held a virtual meeting with reporters recently to discuss the ramifications of the project. At the event, the team decided on strategies for crowdsourcing information to help reporters to do the work, mostly from home. The meeting laid emphasis on the safety of the chosen journalists who would have to go out to get their stories.

“The project will include a media campaign on reports to support on-ground interventions by all stakeholders to save lives and reduce the impact of the pandemic on our country and by extension on the rest of the world”, she said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: