WhatsApp launches new feature for call in chat groups

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

WhatsApp has launched a new feature that allows its users to make calls directly from their chat groups.

The new feature was announced by the social media chatting app on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) via Twitter.

According to the Facebook-owned software, the new feature “made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less.”

Although this might be a new development and experience for the application user, many are bound to be disappointed. Users may prefer the feature allow making a call that all group members can join. But unfortunately, the new feature is only enabled for “WhatsApp groups of 4 or less” members.

Highlighting how to access the feature, WhatsApp advised; “From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat!”

This development is coming after the developer also announced a new methodology it is employing to help reduce the spread of fake information via its platform.

“Last year we introduced users to the concept of messages that have been forwarded many times. These messages are labeled with double arrows to indicate they did not originate from a close contact,” WhatsApp publication announcing the development recalled.

“In effect, these messages are less personal compared to typical messages sent on WhatsApp. We are now introducing a limit so that these messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time.”

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular messaging application with more than 2 billion users across the globe.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: