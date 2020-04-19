Werner taking English lessons as Liverpool link persists

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool target Timo Werner is reported to have started taking English lessons, as he seemingly makes early preparations for a move to the Premier League.

Reports of Liverpool’s interest in Werner have been prominent for months, but have particularly accelerated in the last few weeks.

With football on pause, however, there has been frustratingly little progress; the Reds have put all transfer plans and contract talks on hold while the coronavirus shutdown is in place, while a report on Wednesday suggested that a planned meeting between Klopp and the player to discuss a move was delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

It has been said that Werner is ‘desperate’ to play for the Reds, however, and that assertion is echoed by Bleacher Report, who note that his impatience to move to the Premier League is so great that he has already begun English lessons in anticipation of a move.

While fans will be quick to get excited about the prospect, however, it should be noted that this doesn’t necessarily say anything about a move to Anfield.

There could be any reason Werner is taking English lessons; Chelsea are believed to have made contact over securing his services, while it’s possible that the lessons are just his way of hedging his bets over a move to England down the line.

Werner had netted 27 goals in 36 appearances before the Bundesliga, and the rest of Europe, shut down for the foreseeable.

