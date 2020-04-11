Vanguard Logo

US marks record 2,108 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Medical personnel at work in the intensive care unit of the hospital of Brescia, Italy, Thursday, March 19, 2020. PHOTO: AP

The United States on Friday become the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The US has now recorded 18,586 deaths and is closing in on the toll of 18,849 dead in Italy, which has seen the most fatalities so far in the global pandemic.

America is also approaching half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 496,535 as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday), an increase of 35,098 in the past 24 hours.

[AFP]

