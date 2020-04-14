Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Nineteen new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC announced on Tuesday night that, of the 19 cases, 14 were recorded in Lagos, two in FCT, one in Kano, one in Akwa Ibom, one in Edo.

It also said that as at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 362 confirmed cases, 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths.

The number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19 remains 19 with the FCT.

Lagos- 203

FCT- 58

Osun- 20

Edo- 16

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Kano- 4

Ondo- 3

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Meanwhile, the commissioner for health in Lagos state, Akin Abayomi, says a total of 118,000 households have been reached in the active case search of possible COVID-19 cases in communities.

The commissioner said this at a media briefing on Tuesday, that community search was activated to limit the spread of the disease in the state which has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Abayomi said 119 persons were found with symptoms of coronavirus but tests are being conducted to determine their status.

He said those identified to have COVID-19 will be taken to the isolation centres, in order to reduce the opportunities for transmission.

