UPDATED: Buhari extends lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, Abuja by 14 days

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the presidential lockdown order in Ogun, Lagos, and Abuja to two more weeks to be able to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Buhari said this in a nationwide broadcast on Monday.

According to the president, the approach to the virus remains in 2 steps – First, to protect the lives of fellow Nigerians and residents living here and second, to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners.

“With this in mind and having carefully considered the briefings and Report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. I am therefore once again asking you all to work with Government in this fight

“This is not a joke. It is a matter of life and death. Mosques in Makkah and Madina have been closed. The Pope celebrated Mass on an empty St. Peter’s Square. The famous Notre Dame cathedral in Paris held Easter Mass with less than 10 people. India, Italy and France are in complete lockdown. Other countries are in the process of following suit. We cannot be lax.

The previously issued guidelines on exempted services shall remain.

“This is a difficult decision to take, but I am convinced that this is the right decision. The evidence is clear.

“The repercussions of any premature end to the lockdown action are unimaginable”.

Recall that Buhari had on March 29 ordered a total movement restriction in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States.

According to the president, the order was based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC.

Vanguard Nigeria News

