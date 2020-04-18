Umahi orders arrest of journalist over Lassa fever story

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, on Saturday, ordered the police to detain indefinitely THE SUN Correspondent in the state, Mr Chijioke Agwu, after the Governor reportedly arrested and detained him in the state Government House.

Vanguard gathered that Agwu’s travail is connected to a Lassa Fever disease story he recently authored and which the epidemic has continued to ravage the state, but the statistics grossly underreported.

The reporter was said to have attended a press conference at the Government House where he was whisked away by the Chief Security Officer, at the instance of the Governor.

SUN’s Head of South East Bureau, Magnus Eze, who confirmed the story said he informed that Ebonyi Governor Umahi ordered the arrest and prosecution of The Sun Newspapers state correspondent, Chijioke Agwu, while he attended a press invitation at the Govt House.

“I was told that their grouse was a feature story on Lassa fever endemic in Ebonyi state which centered mainly on NCDC statistics published in Daily Sun of Friday, April 17, 2020.”

He stated that he was yet to hear from the police authorities as at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard

