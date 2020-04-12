Two suspected armed robbers in police net in Ikorodu

Kindly Share This Story:

Some police operatives from the Ikorodu Police Station have arrested two suspected armed robbers: Toheeb Sanusi, 21, and Adewale Adeshina, 24, around Benson area of Ikorodu in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement said that the policemen were supported by SARS operatives to effect the arrests of the robbers.

Elkana said that one locally-made revolver pistol and a cutlass were recovered from them.

He said that the suspects confessed that they were in the area to rob unsuspecting members of the public.

“Investigation is ongoing, the suspects will soon be charged to court,” the police spokesman said.

Elkana assured the public that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, is committed to making the state difficult for criminal elements to operate from.

“Odumosu has given the commanders of tactical units in Lagos State a clear instruction to deal decisively with armed hoodlums, daring to rob during the lockdown,” he said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

