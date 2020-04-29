Trump, Buhari exchange views on how to combat COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and the American President, Donald Trump on Tuesday exchanged views on how to successfully combat the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

The two leaders also commiserated with each other on fatalities in their countries, caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina.

Adesina in the statement explained that the American President, Mr. Trump called President Buhari on the telephone on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the statement, “They also shared ideas on how to successfully combat the health emergency.

” President Buhari expressed condolences to the government and people of the United States over the fatalities recorded, and equally expressed worry at the high rate of deaths recorded across the world.

” The associated negative impacts of the pandemic on the world’s economy also came up for discussion.

” The Nigerian President lauded his American counterpart for the various initiatives adopted by his government to contain the further spread of the virus across the United States.

” He indicated Nigeria’s readiness to cooperate with the United States to fight this common unseen enemy.

” President Buhari informed that Nigeria had taken a number of proactive measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 across the country.”

Adesina also said that President Buhari welcomed the valuable friendship and expressed appreciation to President Trump for reaching out at this time.

