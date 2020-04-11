TRACK AND FIELD: Being our brother’s keeper in times like this

Kindly Share This Story:

By Yemi Olus,

These are not the best of times for anyone. In just two months, life as we used to know it, has ceased to exist, following the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to its knees, and our sportsmen and women are not left out as everyone tries to come to terms with this mind-boggling occurrence.

Following the postponement of major competitions including the Olympics, several sportsmen and women have been left with little or no means of sustenance since a sizeable chunk of their earnings is linked to competing in events across the world. For elite athletes in Track and Field, any hope of making money from competing in the Diamond League and Tour Meetings, as well as the Olympics, has vanished into the thin air.

The Nigerian athletes who would fall into this category are the likes of Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan, Divine Oduduru, Ese Brume, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Usheoritse Itsekiri. In the case of our home-based athletes, the dream for many would have been to make the team to the African Senior Championships which was initially billed to hold in Algiers in June.

But the money-spinner would have been the National Sports Festival where medallists from states like Delta would have been expected to smile home with some millions. And although there are expectations that the festival would still take place this year, all hopes of making money back in March (the initial date of the festival) have to be deferred for now.

This is a tough pill to swallow when we consider that most of our athletes do not have any other source of livelihood, with many of them being financially disadvantaged since they do not come from families that are well off.

The only set of home-based athletes who may have something to fall back on during this period are those who are beneficiaries of the Adopt-an-Athlete initiative of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, and are being supported by the respective individuals and organisations that ‘adopted’ them in the build-up to the Olympics.

However, these athletes do not even account for up to five percent of our athlete population.

I must say that I’m impressed by the response of a couple of African countries to the pandemic, in terms of ensuring that their athletes are well looked after during this tough period.

Take for instance the Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) that approved more than ETB4 million (about $121,000) from its savings to help active athletes overcome financial difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic. And athletes aren’t the only beneficiaries of this funding. Coaches and other professionals working with athletes are expected to benefit as well.

The EAF also intends to give complete training materials to 267 athletes, so that they can maintain their form during this period and return to competition after the pandemic is over. Former EAF President and legend Haile Gebrselassie went as far as donating nearly $50,000 to the COVID-19 National Resource Mobilisation Committee in his country to help in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in his home country. What a commendable gesture!

The multiple Olympic and World Champion said: “It’s not time to profit but to save lives. We need to support the Government at this crucial time and support one another. This is a very different time we are in. Everything’s locked down and sporting events have been cancelled all over the world, so we have to be able to support our community.”

In a similar vein, South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Nathi Mthethwa, has created a relief fund called the COVID-19 Sport, Arts and Culture Relief Fund, to mitigate losses suffered by athletes, coaches and other stakeholders in the wake of the pandemic, and Athletics South Africa (ASA) recently made a call to its elite athletes, coaches and support personnel to submit their loss of income due to the relevant postponements and cancellations.

Only applicants affected by events cancelled for the period 16 March to end of June 2020 are expected to benefit from the funding.

ASA said in a statement, “While ASA awaits a detailed clarity on this fund, the federation has extended an urgent request to national athletes, coaches and support personnel. This includes athletes in our national Preparation Squads for the 2020 season who were due to compete in events under the various African Championships, World Athletics and Olympic Games, all of which have been postponed.”

Time will tell if there is still anything left of the 2020 Athletics season, but I’m hoping we learn the lessons that the Covid19 pandemic has availed us, such as taking a cue from those that have created a system that makes the welfare of their athletes a priority.

Of course, the current situation is taking a toll on everyone, but our athletes will be among the hardest hit physically, mentally, emotionally and financially. What’s going to be waiting for them at the other side of this pandemic?

