By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Despite their massive populations and thriving fan bases, several of the world’s largest countries by population have never appeared on football’s biggest stage, the FIFA World Cup.

From Asia to Africa, these nations continue to struggle in World Cup qualification due to various challenges, from inconsistent investment and poor youth development to the dominance of other sports.

Here are ten of the most populous countries never to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, ranked by population.

1. India – 1.4 billion

India remains the biggest absentee from the World Cup, with cricket being the dominant sport nationally.

India actually qualified in 1950 but withdrew because of the high cost of travel to Brazil and the Indian Football Federation’s desire to prioritise the 1952 Olympics.

2. Indonesia – 278 million

While Indonesia has one of Asia’s most passionate football cultures and a rapidly growing domestic league, the national team has yet to qualify for a World Cup.

Infrastructure and coaching standards have improved in recent years, but results at the international level remain inconsistent.

3. Pakistan – 243 million

Football remains a secondary sport in Pakistan, overshadowed by the country’s fervent cricket scene.

Despite renewed interest and occasional development initiatives, Pakistan’s national team struggles with a lack of international experience and has never reached the latter stages of World Cup qualifying.

4. Bangladesh – 169 million

Bangladesh has seen rising interest in football over the past decade, especially at the youth level.

However, inconsistent funding and limited access to high-quality training facilities continue to hold back the national team, which has yet to advance beyond early qualifying rounds.

5. Ethiopia – 125 million

Once a powerhouse in African football during the mid-20th century, Ethiopia has not kept pace with the continent’s rising football standards.

Although the team remains competitive regionally, they have not come close to securing a World Cup berth in recent decades.

6. Philippines – 113 million

The Philippines has seen significant progress in football, especially with the rise of players from the diaspora competing internationally.

However, despite improved FIFA rankings and more structured development, the team has yet to break through in Asian qualifiers.

7. Vietnam – 99 million

Vietnam has emerged as a rising football nation in Southeast Asia, thanks to strong performances at the regional level.

Still, they’ve not progressed past the final round of Asian World Cup qualification, often falling short against higher-ranked sides.

8. Tanzania – 71 million

Tanzania has built momentum through appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations, but its World Cup campaigns have often ended in the early rounds.

Challenges in talent retention and limited exposure to high-level competition remain significant barriers.

9. Thailand – 71 million

Thailand consistently performs well in Southeast Asian competitions and has a rapidly growing domestic league.

Despite this, they have not been able to convert regional success into World Cup qualification, often falling just short in crucial matches.

10. Kenya – 58 million

Kenya has long produced exceptional individual athletes, but its football development has lagged. Political interference and mismanagement in the national football federation have disrupted progress, and the national team has not advanced beyond early. qualifying stag