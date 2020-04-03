Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of the review of its tariff, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC has given an assurance that its aging equipment will be replaced to improve general public safety and ensure quality power to customers.

Its Chief State Head, Ondo and Ekiti states, Mrs. Kunbi Labiyi said this in Akure, Ondo State during a Public Consultation Forum organized ahead of the tariff review.

Labiyi assured that “aging equipment will be replaced in the coming years to improve general public safety and ensure quality power to customers.”

Labiyi said: “With a reviewed tariff, BEDC will revolutionise electricity distribution and provision of top services to customers by embarking on network re-alignment, and provide new distribution transformers and also provide dedicated express feeders to supply 24×7 power to identified customer groups.

”BEDC management said it would actualise its proposal for an embedded power of about 300megawatts under the willing buyer, willing seller arrangement with independent power generators outside the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, national grid, to boost power supply and meet needs of customers.”

She assured customers that the company “would also improve supply to commercial entities across its coverage states due to the need to enable the companies to ensure job creation and balance social lives, by adding new injection substations and 500 number distribution substations to strengthen existing network.”

While addressing customer complaints, she said: “BEDC would equip its Call Centre to a level that customer issues would be resolved at a point of discussion thereby making the Call Centre a one-stop-shop for complaints resolution with further automation of BEDC network infrastructure.”

Also speaking, the Manager, Network Engineering Division, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, Engr. Aluko Ayodele, who represented the NERC Chairman, said: “NERC has just released an order placing a cap ceiling on estimated billing which is one of the most significant steps taken by the regulator to protect customers against exploitative billing so far.”

