Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Summary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech on lockdown

On 6:36 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
Summary of President Muhammadu Buhari's speech on lockdown
President Muhammadu Buhari

Here’s a summary of President Buhari’s speech concerning his adjustments, review and orders on the nature of COVID-19 lockdown nationwide.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave a speech on the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT, among other issues, on Monday.

1. Over 10,000 healthcare workers have been trained and PPE distributed to all the states.

2. There is a memorandum of understanding on the provision of hazard allowances and other incentives with key health sector professional associations.

3. Insurance cover for 5,000 frontline health workers.

4. Distribution and expansion of palliatives still ongoing “in a transparent manner.”

ALSO READ: Vanguard Poll: More than 40% Nigerians want COVID-19 lockdown extended

5. Concerned about isolated security incidents. “I want to assure all Nigerians that your safety and security remain our primary concern.”

6. Security agents will get the necessary PPE.

7. No country can afford the full impact of a sustained lockdown, while awaiting the development of vaccines.

8. Phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states effective from Monday, May 4.

9. Nationwide curfew from 8p.m. to 6a.m., except for essential services.

10. Controlled inter-state movement of goods and services, mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public.

11. Physical distancing and personal hygiene, restrictions on social and religious gatherings.

12. Monetary and fiscal authorities shall deploy all the necessary provisions needed for production to continue and, thus, jobs restored.

13.Total 2-week lockdown in Kano State.

That is a summary of President Buhari’s speech.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!