By Dennis Agbo

FACTIONAL Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, Deacon Okey Ogbodo has taunted his rival, Dr. Ben Nwoye to be courageous and submit himself to police for questioning on the Covid-19 rumour he allegedly made on the minister for Foreign affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama as a carrier.

The foreign Affairs Minister had used the police to arrest APC Youth leader in the state, James Nwanjoku for using the social media to slander his name as carrier of Covid-19 and extended dragnet to Nwoye who quickly obtain court injunction forbidding his arrest.

But in a statement made available to newsmen, on Thursday, Ogbodo told Nwoye to stop his dramatics and answer police invitation to explain his role in the facebook post that maligned Onyeama as a Coronavirus patient.

Ogbodo alleged that both Nwoye and Nwanjoku were administrators of the online account through which the malicious publication was made.

“At the point Nwanjoku was apprehended and taken into custody, Nwoye was all over the place, clearly crying wolf, disguising as a human rights activist, but deep inside him, he knew his so-called ally was paying for an offence both of them committed together.

“It is now obvious to the discerning public that the Man who held our party down for so many years in Enugu state is a repugnant, dishonorable character; a wolf in sheep’s clothing. A so called party leader set up a joint facebook account for the sole purpose of running down the state party leader; what sort of advantage does he desire, what was his real motive?

“Nwoye claims he has a court injunction stopping the police from arresting him, but is that the prayer of a lawful citizen? I expect him to report to the police as requested, and then ask for quick arraignment, if need be, instead of prolonged detention, but no, this is an outlaw, who must not be questioned or charged,” Ogbodo said.

Ogbodo noted that Nwoye has been boasting and gloating around about an ex-parte order he secured, but said the truth was that he has merely postponed the evil day of reckoning.

“I am convinced that my predecessor in office, Nwoye, is well persuaded that he has no real future within the APC family, hence these excesses. It is left for the National working committee of our party to do the needful,” Ogbodo said.

Vanguard

