Enugu APC crisis: Ogbodo debunks merger rumor with Nwoye’s faction

The Chairman, Enugu State Executive Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Deacon Okey Ogbodo has debunked the rumor making the rounds that he has merged with the factional chairman of APC in the State, Mr. Ben Nwoye.

Deacon Ogbodo who described the report as false, questioned the rationale behind such speculation, while calling on the general public to disregard such claim as it remains the hand work of “political desperadoes.”

Speaking to news men in Nsukka, Enugu State, Deacon Ogbodo said: “I was appalled to read a false report in an on-line platform claiming that the Enugu State Executive Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) which I lead had agreed to collapse into one united body with Ben Nwoye’s faction.

“May I state without equivocation that nothing can be further from the truth. If I may ask, what would be the attraction or motivation for me, to relinquish the noble mandate freely bestowed on me and my team at a fully convoked state congress of APC?” Deacon Ogbodo queried.

He however, warned the state factional Party chairman to henceforth, desist from “dropping the name and office of leader of the party and a sitting Minister of the Federal Republic, Geoffrey Onyeama at every opportunity as it amounted to dishonor.”

“For a man desperate to hang on to a leadership position in the party to attempt to dishonor the person and office of leader of the party and a sitting Minister of the Federal Republic, is a joke taken too far!”.

Vanguard

