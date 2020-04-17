Stimulus package: ‘Food important than electricity’, Nigerians reply Gbajabiamila

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday stated that the best stimulus package Nigerian government can give to its citizens during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, is free electricity supply.

Since the commencement of the total lockdown directive in Nigerian three states (Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun), some Vanguard readers on social media have been complaining of the poor power supply in their area.

One of our readers, Gabrielle Chigoziem, said; “My only annoyance is that NEPA refused to give us light oo! Please, tell EEDC people to switch the light on and go home. Let me know the one am suffering from na”

However, Gbajabiamila’s statement that the need for power supply is paramount in this period was opposed by Nigerians who reacted to the news.

– ‘Give us Food and take your light’ –

Commending the speaker while also reinforcing the importance of food, Adetomiwa Oloye (@oloyeadeyemir) commented; “This is good but not enough, people need food to eat so kindly remember to credit accounts to stock up so that they can enjoy the electricity with some food to eat.”

Raphael Ikeokwu Uche (@UcheIkeokwu) on his own part said; “Food is more important now than electricity. Give us Food and take your light.”

Also reacting, Akorede Faruk (@AkoredeFaruk) said; “Baba people are hungry.”

A supporting comment by Dom (@PizzadomD) noted; “The best palliatives is food, because it is the rich that pays high electricity bills that is why you are talking about free electricity that the Poors are not even seeing light.”

Questioning the motive behind the Reps speaker’s statement, ABRAHAMBLESSINGS (@ifredperry) asked; “Baba na light we go chop for 14 days?”

Noting the electricity will be useless without food, Amena Indyar (@amenaindyar) commented; “We use electricity to cook food sometimes but where is the food? People know their favourites food by themselves.”

Theophilus-Truth-hurts (Omo Iya Calabar) said; “And when I’m hungry, I eat free power supply?”

Putting places without power supply into consideration, Salamus salam, stated; “ What of villages that have no electricity before. Are these pple really thinking well? May God save us all.”

– ’24hrs supply or the epileptic supply?’ –

There were some Nigerians that expressed their skepticism, noting the nation’s power supply is not viable enough to guarantee such pledge.

Oluwaseun Akinwunmi (@akinoluwaseunay) said; “For 24hrs supply or the epileptic supply? If you want to take all the monies, feel free to take them. But tagging with things that are truly needed and you know you’re scamming us is crazy!”

Another user, Michael Okonkwo (@unclemichael9) said Nigerians will not mind paying for the power supply instead, provided it is regular. “@femigbaja I get u but we won’t mind paying if it’s constant.”

In a similar vein, Oluwatosin (@oluwato56152349) said; “Free supply of electricity is good, but the question is where is the electricity, not even stable”

Princessmary (@Princes82317111) lamented there have been no power supply in her area since last year June. “That is for those that have electric power supply. As for my area, it was last year June we had light last and nobody is doing anything about it”.

Dotmund Olayiwola (@Dortmund4u) described the state of the nation’s electric power supply as “epileptic”; “Our electricity is nothing to think of, been epileptic is still better than the condition of the electricity. So telling us that is the best package is like saying we have no hope. The provision of food is still the best you can do.”

Stating steady power supply the right of Nigerians, Kuzo (@erikuzee) commented; “They say it like they are even doing us good by giving us epileptic power supply not knowing we have a right to steady power.”

