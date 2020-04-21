Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Eagles defender, Sam Sodje said it was unprofessional for the Nigeria Football Federation to divulge details of coach Gernot Rohr’s contract renewal.

Sodje who spoke to brila.net said the details of the contract should have been exclusive between the NFF and the coach. And it shouldn’t have been shared with the public.

ALSO READ: Rohr confirms receipt of NFF contract offer

“This is something that is not supposed to come out and it’s coming out and I don’t think the NFF had shown the right thing at the right time concerning the way and manner they handled the contract talks.

“There is some information that shouldn’t come out from them. I’ve heard them on several platforms talking about some coaches vying for the position, It shouldn’t be so.

“I felt it’s unprofessional because we hear it too much on the airwaves which shouldn’t have been”, he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: