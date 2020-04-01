Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state on Wednesday shared a video of coronavirus patients who are currently receiving treatment at Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) Yaba, Lagos on social media, saying his heart was warmed that they were ‘upbeat’.

The patients in the video urged the public to obey the government’s directive to stay at home and observe preventive measures.

Sanwo-Olu who called the patients ‘warriors’ said “These are some of our warriors currently receiving treatment for the COVID-19 virus at one of the isolation centres.

‘It warms my heart to see that they’re upbeat, their spirits are not low, and they’re obviously courageous and have the willpower to fight this disease.

“Coronavirus as evident in this heartwarming video knows no race, colour, religion, age, social class nor sex. And it is also not a death sentence, therefore, like the jolly good fellows who made this video for us, we must be ready to fight it. And one of the very important ways to fight it is to eradicate it from our midst by following the instructions given to us on prevention and transmission.

“I salute the courage and faith of all our warriors receiving treatment, I also salute the resilience of our health workers working safe and hard to care for their patients.

“Together we can beat this virus, and together we shall prevail”.

