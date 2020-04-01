Kindly Share This Story:

A former top security chief in Nigeria and retired Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav has stated that the routine posting of officers in the Nigerian Army is a professional strategy aimed at reinvigorating military operation. He said this during an interview with select journalists in the country in the wake of the recent reposting of military commanders across the country by the Nigerian Army.

CP Abubabar Tsav (rtd) stated that as standard with most security formations, there are regular postings and reposting to ensure that cases of familiarity and complicity are reduced to the barest minimum.

“ It is a standard practice that officers should not stay at a particular command for too long a period to reduce incidences of familiarity and complicity with criminal elements in such locations. If you look at the operations of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies, you would realize that there are always postings and reposting as a way of reinvigorating operations for maximum efficiency.

He further stated that postings in the security sector are purely for professional purposes and not witch-hunting, as some would want to believe.

“ People must understand the sensitivity of the operations of security operatives. It’s far different from conventional practice in the civil or public service. Here we are dealing with the protection of human lives and properties, and as such, there is no room for sentiments. Nigerians must come to terms with the fact that whenever any of our security agencies carry out routine postings, it is purely for operational reasons and nothing more.”

When asked if the redeployment of Major General Olusegun Adeniyi from the theatre of operations in North-East Nigeria was not connected with his recent conduct where he posted videos of troops during operations in the northeast, he stated that nothing of such would have been the case as the Nigerian Army under Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has evolved to be a professionally active fighting force.

“ I tell you for free that those of us in the security sector understand the dynamics involved in warfare. We also follow security issues carefully, and I tell you that the redeployment of Major General Olusegun Adeniyi has nothing to do with the videos that went viral on the social media space.

“ I think the Nigerian Army of today has evolved past that stage that people are insinuating. Not with a man like Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, a statesman to the core. It must be noted that the sensitivity of the northeast operation requires that the Chief of Army Staff carries out a holistic review of his frontline commanders and their performances as a whole and not just about one rare attempt to showcase oneself to the world as a war Commander.”

“ One does not need to be in the top echelon of the Nigerian Army to know that Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, given the opportunity would promote Major General Olusegun Adeniyi and any other officer that is doing an excellent job. So it must be understood that his redeployment is routine and in line with the operations of the Nigerian Army in operation in North-East Nigeria.”

“ The Boko Haram war is not one that the Nigerian Army would play to the gallery. It is an asymmetric war, and there is no room for personal or selfish pursuit. The overarching objective remains for the best interest of the country and the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army. Therefore I strongly believe that his posting has nothing to do with his recent actions but the overall well-being of the Nigerian Army and the interest of the state.”

On the war against insurgency, Tsav stated that in less than no time, the Nigerian troops would have cause to be celebrated by the citizens as the troops have continued to give in their best to the fight.

“ If we go down memory lane, we would realize that since 2009 when the Boko Haram group began a violent campaign against Nigeria, there has never been a time like now where the morale of the fighting troops has been boosted to give in their best. Since 2016, the Nigerian Army has indeed risen to the occasion and proved that they indeed mean business. From the takeover of the over 16 local government areas under the control of the Boko Haram group, to the capture of the operational headquarters of the group in Sambisa forest.”

“ These exploits indeed came with lots of sacrifices, and this is where I give great credit to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, for his unflinching commitment to ensuring that the Boko Haram insurgent groups are neutralized. This much we must admit in fairness.”

The anti-corruption crusader also stated that the Nigerian Army has demonstrated and displayed that capacity to end the war against terrorism in Nigeria. It behoves on well-meaning Nigerians to give it all the support it deserves.

“ I believe that those who know me would readily attest to the fact that I am not one that shies away from the truth, even while I was in service. This attribute of mine can be easily verified. I have always spoken the truth in all situations in areas I have considerable knowledge. I think as far as security is concerned in Nigerian, I can count myself as an authority.”

“ I can state categorically that the Nigerian Army of today is indeed a highly professional and effective fighting force. This is not unmindful of the activities of some disgruntled elements that are working hand in hand with some external forces that do not want the progress of Nigeria.”

“ Sufficing to add that despite all their shenanigans, these disgruntled elements cannot break the spirit of the fighting troops. Instead, the troops have continued to display loyalty to the country in the battlefront hence the numerous gains recorded since 2016.”

Tsav particularly queried some news platform that derive pleasure in publishing negative things against the military stating that these news platforms are compromised and it is against the interest of the country if such anomalies continue unabated.

“Terror groups take to social media because it’s cheap, accessible, and facilitates quick access to many people. In the past, it wasn’t so easy for these groups to engage with the people they wanted to. In contrast, social media allows terrorists to release their messages right to their intended audience and interact with them in real-time. The media provides a platform for terrorist movements to broadcast and amplify their message to global audiences. Without this platform, the message of terrorist actions would not reach beyond its very immediate locale and therefore, would remain unknown to most people outside the confined boundaries of the attack.

“ This negative trend must be curtailed because the terrorist groups have found these news platforms as worthy partners in their despicable plot. It is also not a secret that these news mediums are funded by some external interest and members of the opposition that are hell-bent on seeing to the disintegration of Nigeria. This trend must be discontinued, and these news platforms should see themselves as partners in progress as no amount of money is worth any human life.”

He also advised Nigerians to continue to rally support for the Nigerian Army in the quest to defeat terrorism in Nigeria.

“Nigerians must rally support for the troops. They must see the enormous sacrifices that are being made daily and come to the realization that the interest of Nigeria should take center stage at all times. I believe that in less than no time, the Nigerian troops will have cause to be celebrated by the citizens as the troops have continued to give in their best to the fight against terrorism.”

VANGUARD

