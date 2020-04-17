Rep hails Kingsley Otuaro at 52

Kindly Share This Story:

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National House of Assembly, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has on behalf of Warri federal constituency congratulates the Delta State Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Deacon Barr. Kingsley Otuaro on the occasion of his 52nd birthday celebration.

Chief Ereyitomi, while jubilating with the Delta Deputy Governor, described him as a true party man whose leadership has brought peace among party members from Warri South-West, Delta South, Delta State in general as well as contributed immensely to Delta State Governor Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s SMART AGENDA developmental strides across the state.

The lawmaker further commended Barr. Kingsley Otuaro for his good heart of love to people in the society, noting that Otuaro’s outstanding humility, patriotism, and support to the administration stood him out as a Peace Ambassador of the Niger Delta which was recently bestowed to him by a national daily.

Ereyitomi on behalf of his family, Warri federal constituency as well as associates of the federal constituency prayed God to grant the Delta Deputy Governor Deacon Otuaro more years of more achievements and celebrations.

