Rainstorm destroys over 80 houses in Ondo community

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Over 80 houses were destroyed in Oke-Igbo, Ile Oluji, in Oke-Igbo Local government area of Ondo State by rainstorm leaving hundreds of residents homeless.

Eyewitness account said that the rain which started around 4:30pm also destroyed several electric poles leaving many streets in total blackout.

Speaking with newsmen, one if the victim, Mrs Rebecca Odefadehan said ” the level of devastation caused by the rainstorm on Saturday was so much as many houses, electricity poles, schools and churches were seriously affected.

Odefadehan therefore urged the state government to assist them as the destruction by the rainstorm was much and beyond their power.

He said government should intervene before another rain falls.

Also, the head mistress of St Gabriel’s C&S Primary School, Oke Akada,

Mrs Grace Moniade appealed for government’s intervention as they could not do it alone.

Moniade said that the rainstorm dealt a devastating blow on the school.

Other victims interviewed said well meaning Nigerians and philanthropists should come to their aid through relief materials and palliatives to cushion the effect of the rain storm.

The Olu Okeigbo, Oba Lawrence Oluwole Babajide, described the incident as a ‘catastrophe.

Oba Babajide said that the people of the community needed urgent assistance and urged government to come to the aid of the people in order to reduce their burden.

