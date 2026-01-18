Communal crisis looms in Ondo communities over alleged fake survey plan

— Monarch asks Aiyedatiwa, security agencies to intervene, probe documents

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A communal crisis is brewing two communities in Akure North local government area of Ondo state following a court verdict ceding entire community land to a family in another town.

The monarch of Osi community, Iresi of Osi, Oba David Olajide Okunato, has therefore called on the Ondo state government and security agencies to call to order Elemo Family in the neighbouring Igoba town over the land dispute.

Oba Okunato described as unacceptable to use a questionable Survey Plan to win a case against his community by a family in another town.

He therefore called on the state government to launch investigation into the issue before it causes unnecessary communal crisis in the area.

The Elemo Igoba family through Elder Peter Akomolafe and two others had sued Oba David Olajide Okunato and nine others, and subsequently, the family through its lawyer, Barr. Femi Emodamori secured a favourable judgement at the State High court over the entire Osi community land.

However, Osi community and Oba David Olajide Okunato through their lawyer, Barr. Dele Ibitayo, immediately filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal and stay of Execution on the judgement, alleging that the judgement was secured with a questionable Survey Plan and unfounded historical narration.

Consequently, the Elemo Igoba family has been trying to execute the lower court judgement despite being served with the notices of the Appeal and the Stay of Execution.

The step by the family to enforce the verdict without waiting for the outcome of the Appeal is now causing communal tension and looming crisis.

In a petition to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, (zone 17), the lawyer to Osi community, Dele Ibitayo drew the attention of the security authorities to the family’s action capable of causing unrest in the area.

“That there is a land dispute in Suit No. AK/181/2021, Between Elder Peter Akomolafe & 2 Ors Vs Oba David Olajide Okunato & 9others. That recently, court gave Judgment in favour of the claimants but our client representing the defendants has since filed Notice of Appeal in respect of the judgment and Motion for Stay of Execution pending the Appeal which is pending before High Court of Ondo State.

“That our client was surprised that the claimants through a letter from their counsel (Copy attached) has since writing different letters to the occupants of the land in dispute and threatening to bulldoze their properties and houses thereon despite the Notice of Appeal and the Motion for Stay of

“Execution of the Judgment thereon, even without writ of execution by the appropriate authority or carry the court sheriffs along (Copy of the Notice of Appeal and the Motion for Stay of Execution is hereby attached).

“In view of this and to avoid community riot, we hereby appeal to you sir, to use your good office to call the claimants to order since the case like other cases between the same parties are pending at the Appeal Court.

Also in another letter to Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa and copied to Heads of security agencies, the State Surveyor General, the Osi monarch, Oba David Olajide Okunato called for a thorough investigation into the questionable survey plan that ceded the entire land in Osi community to a single family in another neighbouring town

Oba Okunato expressed surprise that despite questioning the integrity of the Survey Plan presented by the Elemo Igoba family, the court still ruled in its favour.

He therefore called on the governor, security agencies and the State Surveyor General to intervene timely and prevent unnecessary communal unrest in the area.

The monarch also, called on the State government through the office of Surveyor General, Boundary Commission and the Ondo State Anti-Land Grabbing Taskforce, to investigate the integrity of the Survey Plan with No: “OD/1654/2012/095”.

According to him “the Igoba people (Elemo Igoba family) are calling for war, we the people of Osi community are peace loving, we are appealing our amiable Governor, Peace loving Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa to intervene, security agencies should call these people to order and allow the Appeal court process take place. Coming to my domain to mark houses will be resisted henceforth.

“They used GPS to conduct a questionable survey of about 7,000 plots of land, claiming that it belongs to the Elemo Igoba family, inside they marked a square box (four pillars) as Osi Community in the questionable Elemo Igoba family survey, which is not practically possible.

“We are appealing to our man of peace, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to urgently intervene in this matter, as they have started threatening my community members with their lawyer’s letters and marking houses in Osi despite filing an Appeal at higher court.

He added that ” if the Elemo Igoba family is not checked, it can lead to a communal crisis.