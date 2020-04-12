Policeman arrested for extorting N40,000 from victim in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Few days after two police officers; Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Adebayo Ojo and Sergeant Adeleke Mojisola were arrested for extortion, another officer Taloju Matins has been arrested for a similar offence.

Taloju Matins attached to Ago Divisional Police Station Okota was arrested after a video of him collecting N40,000 from a victim went viral on social media on Saturday.

It was learned that the victim on Friday, 10th of April 2020, went to buy food items at Ago Place way.

According to the victim (names withheld), I left my house at Ago to buy some foodstuffs at the mall and buy fuel as well. On my way, I was stopped by some policemen. They asked where I was going and I told them, they said I should come down from my car.

Immediately I came down, one of the policemen drove my car to Ago Police Station, Okota. When we got there I met so many others. We were told to meet the Station Officer (s/o) he delayed us from 9 am to 5 pm and when people became tired and frustrated they started going in to meet him one after the other.

And the least he collected from each of them was N50, 000, when it got to my turn I tried to explain to him that I can only afford N20,000, he sent me out, I then offered N30, 000, yet, he refused.

He said he would only collect N49, 000, that the DPO knows about all the cars and will take her share. So, I went to the bank and withdrew N40, 000 and gave to him then he released my key for me. Unknown to him I recorded him.”

Although several calls to the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command DSP Bala Elkana was unanswered, it was gathered from a reliable source that the Lagos State Command has arrested the officer.

The victim has also been invited to the state Command and to write a statement and get his money back.

