Police arrest 17 suspects over cult clashes, killing in Akwa Ibom

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

Akwa State Police Command has beefed up security in Inen Clan in Oruk Anam council of the state following an upsurge in cult clashes which led to the killing of four persons in the area.

Besides, the Command also arrested no fewer than 17 suspected cultists over alleged involvement in the series of clashes and killing in the community.

Police Public Relations Officer, N-Nudam Fredrick, Chief Superintendent of Police who made the disclosure said, “On7th April 2020 at about 1045 am, the Police Command received a disturbing report of the rival cult clash between “Debam” and “Iceland” cult groups at Mbiaso and Ikot Etim communities in Inen Clan, Oruk Anam Local Government Area.

“The clash culminated to the death of one Ofonime Uduak ‘m’ and Iniobong Kufre Silas ‘m’. While the whereabouts of one Ikpongiforo Etim ‘m’ and Etang Alex Effiong ‘m’ is yet unknown.

“Following the report, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, CP. IMOHIMI EDGAL immediately ordered for a special operation in the area under the command of Area Commander, Etim Ekpo, ACP EZE G. CHIJIOKE, and assisted by O/C Anti-Cultism, SP DANIEL ETIM.

“The teams involved in the operation are drawn from Etim Ekpo Area Command, Oruk Anam Division, Anti-Cultism, Anti-Kidnapping Squad, and Operation Thunder.

“The special operation is yielding results. So far seventeen suspected cultists have been apprehended and more suspects will be arrested in the coming days as investigation and the operations continue. Normalcy has been restored to the affected communities.

“To ensure total decimation of the cult groups, the Commissioner of Police has secured the partnership and cooperation of the Paramount Ruler of Oruk Anam, HRM (Engr) J.J. Obosi and other stakeholders during a security meeting held today 29th April 2020 at the Palace of the Paramount Ruler where the Paramount Ruler gave a Royal Proclamation directing his people to give useful information to the Police.”

He quoted the Commissioner of Police as saying that the special operation will continue in the area until all cultists and their sponsors are arrested and prosecuted while assuring the people of enhanced security at all times.

