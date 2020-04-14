[People Talk] COVId-19: How FG should distribute palliatives

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

“This is the chance for the Federal Government to finally prove that we practice true federalism. You can’t declare a lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun and be distributing palliatives in regions without Covid-19 index cases.

“It’s critical to prove this is an inclusive Government. There is a reason for BVN, use it; there is a PVC distribution strategy, use it.” –Jude Oseh, Youth Advocate.

“I believe the federal Government can achieve door to door distribution which I believe is the best way to distribute the palliatives and to also avoid unnecessary gathering.

“They should take a look at other countries and see how they achieve this without any issues. People can’t remain indoors especially when the needed help is not getting to them.” -Popoola Motunrayo, Analyst.

“The question of how to distribute the COVID-19 palliatives is not difficult. A government that knows how ballot boxes get to the remote parts of the country should also know how relief package will get to the people.

“Even the electricity distribution companies know how bills get to their customers. The local government is a viable means; it is closer to the people. The local officials know those who need it, and not those who want it.” -Odunewu Stephen, Student.

“The best way to make sure it gets to those who need it is to go through personnel at different strata of the government. The Federal Government should work with state governments and the State Governments should hand it over to the Local Governments.

“The Local Government Chairmen can then work with people who are in charge at the grassroot level. If this model is used with enough accountability the results will be massive.” -Eleazer Babalola, Linguist

“One of the best ways of carrying out the distribution is to utilise the modalities of the three tiers of government. The Local Government is closer to the people and knows them better.

“Similarly, the Members of the House of Representatives can utilise the measure of reaching each ward or council during campaigns. If they make use of the youth leaders, women leaders and so on, I think the right people will receive it.” -Seyi Ajamu,

Photojournalist

“The FG needs to have a database which should be submitted by every health sector in the 36 states. This will guide the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives to those who are in need of it.

“Breaking the distribution process into different channels through state government would make ease in disseminating the palliatives.” -Ayo Afolabi, Mediaprenuer.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: