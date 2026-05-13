FG to launch nationwide free digital TV platform June 17

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to officially launch a nationwide Digital Switch Over, DSO, platform on June 17, promising free access to over 100 channels, improved picture quality, wider content distribution and real-time audience measurement for advertisers.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Wednesday during a facility tour of NIGCOMSAT alongside the Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Dr Charles Ebuebu, and other stakeholders.

Idris said the long-awaited migration from analogue to digital broadcasting had finally become a reality after years of failed attempts and delays, describing the project as a major breakthrough for Nigeria’s broadcasting industry.

“I have been grappling with this idea of the DSO for many years. Moving our transmissions from analogue to digital has now happened and is ready to be commissioned by June 17,” the minister said.

He revealed that several channels had already been bundled onto the platform, adding that the digital transition would transform broadcasting, advertising and television consumption across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to him, the new platform introduces scientific audience measurement tools capable of tracking viewership patterns in real time, thereby giving advertisers reliable data for targeted campaigns.

“Now science is at play. If you are viewing a station, we know who is watching what and how many people are watching. Advertisers can now take informed decisions about the kind of programming Nigerians want to watch across all demographics,” Idris stated.

The minister said the collaboration between NIGCOMSAT, NBC, the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Information had made the digital transition possible, while commending President Bola Tinubu for providing the necessary support and resources.

He described previous DSO efforts as limited and expensive due to encrypted set-top boxes but noted that the new system would be free and accessible to millions of Nigerians.

“In the past, the boxes were encrypted and costly. Now this is free. Government has taken off some of those costs on behalf of Nigerians,” he said.

Idris stressed that unlike earlier pilot phases restricted to a few cities, the new digital platform would have nationwide and regional reach through NIGCOMSAT’s satellite infrastructure.

“Everybody can now watch whatever he wants in real time and painlessly. Free TV everywhere for everybody”, he declared.

The minister also hinted that the platform would challenge the dominance of existing pay-TV operators by offering Nigerians wider viewing options at no cost.

“I don’t want to always use the word ‘substitute’, but this offers opportunities you didn’t get before. You no longer have that monopoly again. Competition is going to set in. Content will grow and viewership will grow,” he said.

He added that the platform would initially launch in standard definition, SD, before quickly transitioning to high definition, HD, bringing Nigerian broadcasting in line with global standards.

“Soon after the launch, we are moving to HD. Nigeria will now compete globally. What you watch here is what you get anywhere,” Idris said.

The minister further disclosed that the service was already available via mobile application and had successfully undergone testing ahead of the official unveiling.

On his part, NBC Director General Dr Charles Ebuebu said the initiative was designed to align Nigeria’s broadcasting sector with emerging technologies and changing audience behaviour, especially among young people.

“It’s basically taking into cognisance emerging technologies, which is why we are going by way of the application,” Ebuebu said.

He explained that the platform would provide television access on mobile devices and through satellite transmission, eliminating geographical limitations that previously hindered content distribution.

“We are updating the list of channels.

We’re going to have 100 channels by the day of launch and even more because more content producers are talking to us,” he revealed.

Ebuebu added that NBC was establishing six regional studios nationwide to encourage local content development and reduce the concentration of production activities in major cities like Lagos, Abuja and Kano.

“You don’t have to travel to Lagos or Abuja to develop content anymore. You can go to the nearest regional studio,” he said.

The NBC boss also announced plans for a multilingual national call centre capable of supporting users in English, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo and Pidgin English.

According to him, certified installers and technical support personnel would also be deployed nationwide to ensure seamless access and maintenance for subscribers.

“In all, we want to create a market for Nigerians — one platform for Nigerians,” Ebuebu stated.