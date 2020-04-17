[People Talk] COVID-19: How FG should distribute palliatives (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

“The Federal Government should share the COVID19 relief (palliatives) through the Federal Legislators, State legislators and local government legislators.

“These people know the wards and the units and virtually know almost everybody from the wards to the unit. This is the best way we make the relief materials get to the actual people that needs it.” -Akinwa Afolabi, Social Entrepreneur

“Through BVN, FG can send at least N20, 000 to each citizen except the government want to tell us that there is no money to do this when there is always money to share during elections.

“I believe the government has access to our accounts. If they really want to give us palliatives, they should pay it direct to our bank accounts.” -Solomon Olaoye, Teacher

“The easiest and best way I think they can distribute these relief materials (palliatives) and to be 98% sure it will get to the appropriate quarters is to use the method of election.

“I mean using voter’s card as a means of identification for people within age range of 18-50 years that are healthy. Also the less privileged should also be considered to have the relief materials.” -Olanrewaju Arowosegbe, Nurse.

“The Federal Government should inform concerned Local Government Officials to survey and estimate the number of very poor people in their areas and deliver the palliatives to their houses unannounced, in order to prevent ruckus.

“Pressmen should be present so as to ensure accountability and fairness. I believe the items will get to those who really palliative through this process.” -Oyerinde Alimat, Student

“Government should subsidize the food we buy through production firms and also regulate the price. It is certain that what government distributes will not get to the people because everything in Nigeria has been politicized.

“Instead of palliatives, government should make foods available for people to buy at lower price.” -Jimoh Yusuf, Businessman

“The federal government should regulate health care delivery service. There should be distribution units under the local government where health care services are accessible.

“The distribution unit should have equipment for running test and the area must not be crowded to maintain a social distancing and enough security.” -Olajide Doyin, Entrepreneur.

