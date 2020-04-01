Peak Milk’s new campaign demystifies the filled and full cream variants

Kindly Share This Story:

In line with its commitment to provide quality nutrition to Nigerians,foremost dairy brand, Peak Milk is educating consumers on the distinction between the Filled and Full Cream variants of its dairy products through an ongoing campaign themed, “Everyone has a Peak”.

At a time when optimum nutrition has become increasingly essential to the world, the brand is creating awareness around the many ways good quality milk can enrich our diets and boost immunity while also highlighting the components and benefits of both variants.

According to the Marketing Manager of Peak Milk, Grace Onwubuemeli, “The Peak full cream milk and filled milk are both high quality and consistent products of FrieslandCampina WAMCO. The major difference is that the filled milk is made from vegetable fat and is low in cholesterol,while the full cream has a richer, creamier taste and is made from animal fat.”

Speaking about the benefits of the products, Grace Onwubuemeli, explained that the full cream and filled milk both contain 28 vitamins and minerals each and are extra fortified to give stronger bodies and sharper minds.

In her words, “Both products are fortified with the essential vitamins and minerals required for healthy growth and strong immunity. The brand simply created both options to satisfy the variedlifestyle and needs of its consumers.”

READ ALSO:

“We acknowledge the authenticity and diversity of our consumers who are the basis for our decisions. This is why we developed these products – to ensure that everyone has a Peak, no matter their preference,” she continued.

Peak milk is steadfast in its commitment to promoting a healthy breakfast culture in Nigeria, as well as nourishing Nigerians with the high quality dairy products they require for growth at every stage of their lives.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: