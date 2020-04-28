Ozil has ‘uncertain’ future at Arsenal as contract nears end

Kindly Share This Story:

Mesut Ozil faces an ‘increasingly uncertain’ future at Arsenal with his contract expiring next summer.

Ozil signed a three-and-a-half-year extension in February 2018 when Arsenal panickedly threw £350,000 a week at the German to stay in north London.

That deal will expire in the summer of 2021 and, as yet, there are no signs of new terms being offered.

ESPN report that Ozil’s new-found importance under Mikel Arteta ‘has not led to a change in stance from the club’s hierarchy,’ which is to sell players who are unwilling to stay when they enter the final year of his deal.

Ozil’s current contract was orchestrated by former chief executive Ivan Gazidis and has created numerous problems for the club since, the latest of which has become apparent in ongoing negotiations with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

While Ozil ‘has not agitated to leave’, and thus does not fall into the Alexis Sanchez remit of a high earner on an expiring deal unwilling to extend his deal, ‘there are doubts’ over his place in Arteta’s long-term plans.

A sale this summer is therefore possible, if improbable due to his exorbitant wages. Fenerbahce, both Milan club and sides in the Chinese Super League have all expressed at least a loose interest in the past but Ozil has never forced the situation.

He is on the highest wage at Arsenal by quite the margin ahead of Aubameyang (£200,000 a week), Alexandre Lacazette (£180,000) ad Nicolas Pepe (£140,000) and removing that sort of salary from the bill could appeal to a club already looking to cut costs.

