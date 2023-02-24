Arsenal ready to give Saka £10 million pay per year

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

The English Premier League leaders, Arsenal, have prepared to offer England’s sensational player, Bukayo Saka, a long-term contract extension valued at over £10 million per year.

According to Goal, the Englishman representatives and the club have been negotiating a new agreement since the summer of 2022.

His current contract is set to lapse in 2024 and the Gunners are pushing to finalise the new agreement ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The details of how long Saka’s new contract will be valid have been shrouded but his new wage is posed to be about £200,000 a week.

This could be a major boost to Arsenal’s title hopes as they are more than 15 games away to attempt a trophy heist from current champions Manchester City.

It is said that the North London club has also agreed to another long-term deal with Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli and is turning its attention to finalising an extension with William Saliba.

The Gunners’ next Premier League tie is in opposition to Leicester City over the weekend.