Kindly Share This Story:

By Agbonkhese Oboh & Chioma Obinna

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said only President Muhammadu Buhari can take a decision on the extension of the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun states, including Abuja.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 gave an update on the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

It said the president will decide whether or not to extend the lockdown.

ALSO READ:

The briefing held in Lagos.

Chairman of the task force, Mr. Boss Mustapha, gave the opening remark while the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also spoke to reporters.

Mr. Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, highlighted some of the new measures taken by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on Nigerians.

He specifically thanked the Lagos State government for its efforts, as well as the people of the state for their cooperation to curtail the spread of the disease.

Mustapha added that field reports on the lockdown have shown some level of compliance with the order.

He stressed the need for persuasion, saying the directive was not aimed at punishing any individual.

The task force Chairman, however, appealed to the public for full cooperation in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve in the country.

Also, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, and Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, also briefed reporters.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: